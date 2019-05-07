KZK: Anurag Trapped In Komolika's Murder Case; Hiten, Karan & Siddharth Approached To Play Mr Bajaj!

Komolika Exposed; Kicked Out Of Basu Mansion

In the upcoming episodes, Komolika gets exposed by Moloy and gets kicked out of Basu Mansion. She openly challenges to ruin the Basu family, including Anurag and Prerna's lives.

Anurag Trapped In Komolika's Murder Case!

It is being said that Komolika will stage her own death, only to return to seek revenge later on. Well, she will not go silently and trap Anurag in her murder case. Wondering how Prerna will save Anurag's life?

Komo Exit; Mr Bajaj To Enter

While Komolika exits and Anurag gets arrested, Mr Bajaj enters Prerna's life. We assume that Prerna might take Mr Bajaj's help to save Anurag and eventually (because of ‘majboori') gets married to Mr Bajaj! Well, that's how Ekta's shows work!

Hiten, Karan & Siddharth Approached To Play Mr Bajaj!

As Ekta revealed the hunt for Mr Bajaj is on! According to Pinkvilla report, Hiten Tejwani, Siddharth Shukla and Karan Wahi have been approached to play Mr Bajaj! Apparently, the final decision will only be known by the end of the week.