Kashmera Shah Confesses That No Good Work Opportunities Are Coming Her Way

      Kashmera Shah has been a part of the tinsel town for more than two decades now. The actress has been a part of some big movies such as Yes Boss, Jungle and Hera Pheri. She was later seen as a contestant on the maiden season of Bigg Boss. But the actress, over the years, has seen many ups and downs on the professional front. She recently ventured into direction with her first movie Marne Bhi Do Yaaron starring husband Krishna Abhishek.

      Kashmera in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times opened up about her career. She candidly confessed that there is no good work coming her way. She believes that many people in the industry have the misconception that she has put her career on the backburner to take care of her family.

      However, Kashmera refutes these beliefs. She says “Family is a priority, yes, but I’m not planning to sit at home idle. Nothing substantial has been coming my way. I guess many are of the opinion that I’m busy with my family and don’t have time for anything else. That’s obviously not correct. But I’m not the one to sulk over the lack of opportunities. I’ve always believed when nothing comes your way, you have to make your own way. I know what I bring to the table… If I’m not getting work, then I’ll create my own work.”

      Kashmera Shah has been in the news on a regular basis when she comes out in defense of her sister in law Arti Singh who is a contestant on the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shah is married to Krushna Abhishek and is a mother of two-year-old twins Rayaan and Krishaang.

