Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan’s First Look From The Promo Shoot Revealed!

Amitabh Bachchan First Look From Promo Shoot

Apparently, the makers recently shot for an interesting promo in Lucknow, where Big B is shooting for his movie. The actor shared a few pictures on his blog and revealed his first look from the show. He wrote, ".. and another day cometh to an end .. a day off from the prosthetics on legal account , but driven by work on another prospect .. the KBC promo .. that shall al begin by August 1st week .."

Promo Shot In Lucknow!

Regarding the promo shoot, a source revealed to Mid-day, "The initial plan was to shoot the promo at Film City. But when the channel and the producers realised that Big B could not take time off from the Lucknow leg, they decided to take the first available flight to the city. The promo was shot on Monday. It is a light-hearted concept that sees Bachchan share the frame with a Lucknow-based contestant and several locals."

Big B To Get Makeover!

Big B will be getting a makeover. The source revealed, "Though he will be wearing classic striped and checkered suits, the superstar will experiment with his ties. He will be seen sporting the triple knotted looks, which include the Eldredge, trinity and the cape knot."

KBC 11 To Replace Ladies Special

Apparently, KBC will replace Ladies Special that airs at 9.30 pm as the show failed to garner the required TRPs. Patiala Babes, which airs at 9 pm will be getting a new time-slot.