Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Makes Stylish Entry; Show's Premiere Date Announced!

KBC 11 New Promo: Big B Makes Stylish Entry

In the promo, Amitabh is seen telling, "Sony walon ne sab naya banaya hai. Jab set pe itna style hai, meri entry mein bhi thodi style honi chaiye na (Sony TV has created a new set. If this is so stylish, my entry should also have some style)."

KBC 11 Premiere Date & Timing

And then, he is seen walking back and making a stylish entry with the iconic tune playing in the background.

Sharing the promo, Sony TV tweeted, "The Hotseat awaits! @SrBachchan returns with a new season of #KBC, 19th August at 9 PM." - (sic)

From The Sets

Meanwhile, Big B had shared a few pictures from the shoot on his blog and captioned one of the pictures, "The beginnings are ever the testing ground of uncertainties and apprehension .. no different even if after 19 years of its inception and 11th season of its play .. the KBC ... the run has begun, for that Jackpot of immense..." - (sic)

Big B Shares Pictures On His Blog

Sharing another picture, the host of the show wrote, "Out of the Vanity and into the set .. as I look on with pointed finger .. "get it right buddy" .. !!! - (sic)

In another picture, he was seen staring at his glasses. He captioned the picture, "Get the glasses clean .. no fog no moist no double vision .. ‘just get it right'..." - (sic)

A Picture From Recording

He also shared a couple of pictures from the recording and wrote, "So much for now .. good night .. errr .. no there is another .. for the day may have ended for KBC but the day ends after further work at the studio .. to record the music for KBC .. to record for those that think it that I should." - (sic)