Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: An Overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan Touches Contestant's Feet

One can't help but be in awe of the mighty Amitabh Bachchan. But in a case of a role reversal, it was Amitabh Bachchan who was recently left with goosebumps after an encounter on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the 11th season of which he is currently hosting.

Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted well-known social activist Sindhutai Sapkal on the show. She has been known for nourishing several orphaned children in India. Sindhutai is widely called as the "mother of orphans".

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't help but be touched by the service she does to humanity and promptly touched her feet to show his appreciation and respect. This will be telecast in Friday's episode.

Big B took to Twitter to share the promo of the upcoming episode and wrote, ".. in admiration respect and awe ..." (sic)

In the promo, one can see Sindhutai reciting a poem in Marathi about how she is there for anyone who has no one in this world.

Big B also engaged Sindhutai in light-hearted topics. When quizzed about her fascination for the colour pink as Sindhutai is often seen clad in pink-coloured sarees, the social activist quipped, "I have seen so much of blackness, let there be a bit of pink in my life now."

This reply of hers caught the audience by surprise, who couldn't help but thunderously applaud.

For the unversed, Sindhutai is revered as one of the pioneers for orphan care in India. In 2017, she received the Nari Shakti Award from the President of India. This is the highest civilian award for women in the country. Among other awards, she received the National Award for Iconic Mother in 2013, and the Real Heroes Awards, given by CNN-IBN and Reliance Foundation in 2012.

