Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Charna Gupta On Quitting Rs 1 Crore Question – What I Got Is Priceless

On Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

When asked about her experience meeting Amitabh Bachchan, she told IE that she will not be able to stop talking about him. When she saw Amitji on the set for the first time, she felt it was like a dream. She calls him the true superstar of the millennium and a heritage for the country.

Charna’s Rs 1 Crore Question

Charna quit the game and chose not to attempt the Rs 1 crore question, in order to not lose her existing price money. The question she didn't answer was: In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongbi was fought near which present day Indian state capital?

The Contestant Gave The Right Answer, But Had Quit The Game

Before quitting, Big B asked about the probable answer. Unfortunately, Charna's answer was right, which was - Imphal is the capital of Manipur, near which the battle was fought in 1944.

‘What I Got Is Priceless’

Regarding the same, she said, "I really believe in luck and that was not meant to happen. Also, being on KBC, sitting across Big B and interacting with him was a bigger moment for me. The money, of course, is important as it will help me and my family's future but what I got is priceless."