KBC 11 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Row: After Sony TV, Now Amitabh Bachchan Apologises

Sony TV's quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 encountered controversy after 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' was referred to as 'Shivaji' in one of the questions. Recently, Sony TV had issued an apology by sharing a video and captioned it, "There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday's KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday." - (sic) Now, Big B and showrunner Siddhartha Basu have followed suit with an apology.

Sharing a snapshot of the question, Siddhartha Basu tweeted, "No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11. This season there have been a number of questions which have all used his name with the full title. Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice." - (sic)

Quoting Basu's tweet, Big B tweeted, "No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. 🙏." - (sic)

For the uninitiated, the question that created the controversy was: Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb? The options given were - Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaj Ranjit Singh and Shivaji. After the episode was aired, netizens slammed the channel, the makers and the host for the same, and threatened to ban KBC.

A ticker with an apology for the inadvertent, inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji was also run in Thursday's episode, and the same video was shared by Sony TV on Instagram.

