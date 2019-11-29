Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Finale: Sudha Murty Reveals She Was Allowed To Study On 3 Conditions

Sony TV's game-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, which has been one of the tops shows on the TRP chart, will soon end. The show will air its finale episode on Friday (November 29), and this time, the viewers will get to watch Indian engineering teacher and author, Sudha Murty on the hot seat, which will also be a Karamveer special episode. Recently, the makers released a promo in which Sudha Murty revealed that she was allowed to study engineering on three conditions.

As an act of showing respect to Sudha Murty, host Amitabh Bachchan touched her feet and welcomed her on the stage. Mrs Murty shared with Big B that she was the only woman engineer from her batch in Hubballi, Karnataka. She also revealed that when she decided to become an engineer in 1968, her family was against it as they thought no one in the community would marry her.

Sudha Murty added that she was the only woman in the college, which had 599 boys. The college principal told her that they will admit her since she had scored well, but on three conditions. Firstly, she has to wear a sari; secondly, she should not go to the college canteen and the third condition is she shouldn't talk to boys.

She further told Big B that she didn't have any issue with the first condition i.e., wearing a sari. But her responses for the second and third conditions made Bachchan Sr and the audiences laugh. She said that the canteen food was so bad that she didn't want to go there at all, and funnily, boys themselves spoke to her as she scored well in exams.

Mrs Murty also said that she only faced one difficulty as there were no toilets and it was then she realised the importance of it. She revealed that when she became the Chairman of the Infosys Foundation, she built 16,000 toilets in the country.

