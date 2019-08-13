English
    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Big B Says Jaya Doesn't Miss Single Episode; Aishwarya Too Plays The Game!

    By
    |

    The much-awaited Sony TV's game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 which will hit the television screens on August 19, 2019, was launched today (August 13). The show is being hosted by none other than the legend Amitabh Bachachan, who made an entry at the launch in a grand way.

    At the launch, Big B revealed as to what drives him to KBC every year. He also spoke about Maharashtra floods and his take on digital medium.

    Amitabh Bachchan Is Excited To Be Part Of KBC

    Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with KBC since 19 long years. He is excited to be part of the show and hopes that this year too they bring 'karmaveers', who will inspire everyone.

    What Drives Him To KBC Every Year?

    Big B revealed that the opportunity to meet contestants, their story and aspirations drives him to KBC every year. He also added that the contestants motivate him in his personal life and they help him when he feels low.

    Big B’s Family Loves To Watch The Show

    While talking to media, Big B revealed that his family loves to watch the show. His wife Jaya Bachchan doesn't miss single episode and leaves everything to watch the show. He thanked her for the same. He added that Shweta and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play the game at home in their free time. He also added that Aradhya watches the show and speaks to him about the show whenever she sees the show's advertisement.

    On Maharashtra Floods

    When a journalist asked as to why Bollywood is not talking about Maharashtra floods, he said that a lot of celebrities including him do a lot of charitable work but they don't like to talk about it.

    Big B Says Doing TV Was A Coincidence & Wasn’t Planned

    Big B also revealed that when he took up KBC, people at his home were not very comfortable of him doing television, but he wanted to see how it works and also circumstance were such that everyone felt he had to do television. He adds that doing television was a coincidence and wasn't planned.

    About The Show

    Big B told IE that it tough to have a job these days. About the show, Amitabh said, "I asked the team if I could see how the show was conducted. We went to England and saw the host conducting the show. So, I told them if you could give me the same atmosphere that I am seeing, then I would like to do it. They gave me that then. And since then, Sony has replicated it and it only gets better every year. Each year there are innovations that Sony keeps doing, making the sets look better and creating an atmosphere which is conducive to the audience, host and contestants. That requires a lot of labour."

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 19:19 [IST]
