    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 NEW Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Motivates People To Dream BIG; Says ‘Ade Raho’!

    By
    |

    Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 is all set to hit the television screens soon! We had recently revealed the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from the promo. Now, the makers have released the promo. Sony TV shared the promo and captioned, "#KaunBanegaCrorepati Here we unveil our this year's #KBC2019 campaign 'विश्वास है तो उस पर खड़े रहो #अड़ेRaho' with @amitabhbachchan @niteshtiwari22 . #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald aa raha hai, sirf Sony par."

    In the new promo, the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan not only motivates people to dream big but also to fight for their dream. The new tagline of this year's game show is 'अड़ेRaho'!

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 NEW Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Motivates People To Dream BIG; Says 'Ade Raho'!

    In the 1.15 minutes video, a girl is seen telling her family that she wants to look after the family business and not family, while her family members want her to get married and settled. It is then shown, how the girl faces backlash from the family as everyone boycotts her (discourage her). Meanwhile, in the background, Amitabh's voice is heard saying, "Jaise hi aap ka target saamaj se match nahi karta hai, aap samaj ke target banjate ho. Phir shuru hoti hai tanon ki bouchar."

    It is shown that the girl decides to fight for her dreams; she makes it to the hot seat (KBC) and fulfils her dreams. It is then those people who had boycotted her, are seen showering praises on her. Big B then reveals the moral of the story as 'Vishwas hai toh uspar khade raho, ade raho!'

    Here we unveil our this year's #KBC2019 campaign ‘विश्वास है तो उस पर खड़े रहो #अड़ेRaho' with @amitabhbachchan @niteshtiwari22 . #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald aa raha hai, sirf Sony par.

    Apparently, the campaign for this season has been written by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. The show might go on air from August 2019.

    Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

