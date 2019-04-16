English
    Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The DATE Of Registration!

    Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the popular game shows on television. Last season (Season 10) was a big hit. Considering its success, the makers have decided to return soon with the next season. It has to be recalled that a couple of months ago, the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan had announced Season 11. Big B wrote, "T 3089 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ! मैं अमिताभ बच्चन प्रस्तुत करने जा रहा हूँ , इस वर्ष २०१९ का नया अभियान ... कौन बनेगा करोड़पति ... KBC !!🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗🌹🌹 बहुत जल्द आपके घरों में !!" - (sic)

    Now, the makers have revealed the promo of the show which reveals the registration date and time, which is commencing from May 1, 2019 at 9 PM. In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen encouraging people to participate on the show. He is seen asking a woman in the video to try and not to think about the failure.

    The tagline remains the same, 'Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (The one who tries never fail)'. The channel captioned the promo, "Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @amitabhbachchan."

    Big B has started shooting for the introduction and initiation of the show. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
