Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sony TV Issues Apology For Inaccurate Reference To Chhatrapati Shivaji

KBC 11 : Social Media users demand to boycott Amitabh Bachchan's show | FilmiBeat

Recently, Sony TV and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 makers were slammed by netizens for referring to 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' as 'Shivaji' and 'Mughals' as 'Samrat' in one of the questions. They demanded a ban on KBC and trended '#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv' on Twitter. Now, the channel has issued an apology for the inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

For the uninitiated, the question that got the channel into trouble was: Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb? The options given were - Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaj Ranjit Singh and Shivaji. As soon as the episode was aired, people slammed Sony TV and Big B for insulting Shivaji by not adding any prefix to his name, like they did in the other options.

It was also said that Rashtrawadi Congress would be demonstrating in front of the Sony office to demand an apology. But now, the channel has shared a video and captioned it, "There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday's KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday." - (sic)

A source close to the show told IE, "It was a human error. The makers understand and accept the same. And this is the reason the apology was aired on Thursday's episode. The channel did not intend to hurt any sentiments and hopes the public accepts its apology."

A ticker with an apology for the inadvertent, inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji was also run in last night's episode.

