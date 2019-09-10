Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Uttar Pradesh Teen Himanshu Dhuria To Face Rs 1 Crore Question Tonight!

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 has been hitting the right notes ever since it premiered. The show has been doing well on the TRP chart as well. Now, in an exciting turn of events, Himanshu Dhuria, a 19-year-old teen from Uttar Pradesh, who's training to be a commercial pilot, is all set to answer the Rs 1 crore question on tonight's episode.

Dhuria has correctly answered the Rs 50 lakh question without any lifeline remaining with him. He had used his first lifeline at the beginning itself, but played the game really well and reached the 15th question. Watch the promo here.

Dhuria was all set to face the Rs 1 crore question when the hooter went off, signalling the end of the previous episode. We need to wait and watch to see whether he will become the first crorepati of this season. It has to be recalled that Charna Gupta, a soft-spoken labour inspector from MP had reached the last question, but quit the game as she was unsure about the answer.

The last episode was full of lighter moments as well. Though aspiring to be a pilot, Dhuria confessed that he is afraid of heights, to which Amitabh quipped that he needs to warn passengers beforehand if such a situation arises when the teen someday pilots a commercial airliner.

So, do you think Dhuria will go on to create history in today's episode?