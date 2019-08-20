Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Viewers Welcome Amitabh Bachchan; Give Thumbs Up To The Show

Viewers’ Comments: Prabir Bhatt 🇮🇳

"@SrBachchan loved the 1st episode sir. felt like it got stopped just few days back and started again.. same charm same vibes and fun and yes the same you :) #KBC2019 #KBC11." - (sic)

Riya

"There's only one Amitabh Bachchan, and there's no show like #KBC11 ! Still feel the goosebumps I felt while watching that first episode back in 2000!" - (sic)

Dr. Ankush Sharma

"U r a legend ...U r The living example of GOD...bachchan ji proud to have u in our life...ur yesterdays episode of KBC is just amazing #KBC11 #KBC2019 ..specially ur motivating words ..keep rocking sir ..." - (sic)

Noura

"@SrBachchan @SonyTV congratulations sir for first episode of The best TV show ever #KBC2019 #KBC11 Sir, you are the best one who present the copy of this show around the world 👏👏👏💙" - (sic)

Rajan Kumar Jha⏺️

"What an inspirational start to #KBC2019 season 11, the poem the legends the music and the best EVER @SrBachchan s voice reciting the same. Goosebumps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #KBC11 #KBC thanks @SonyTV." - (sic)

Ekansh Mullick

"Enjoyed the very first show of #kbc of season 11. What a legendary game it is with legendary @SrBachchan. Best wishes!. #KBC11 #KBC2019 @SonyTV." - (sic)