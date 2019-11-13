It’s A Wrap For Kaun Banega Crorepati 11; Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 12 Hours At A Stretch

‘Work Is The Adrenalin Of Life’

Big B shared a few pictures from the sets and captioned them, "Work is the adrenalin of life ..," and "There is no work without work ..." Producer Siddhartha Basu took to social media to inform fans about the last day of shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 12 Hours At A Stretch

Siddhartha tweeted, "And so he soldiers on, single-mindedly, with unflagging energy & zest. A 12 hour day on the floor yesterday, the same to be repeated today, hitting it out of the park..."

Last Day Of Shoot

He further wrote, "One last day of shoot remains, to wrap up another successful season. Hopefully to be followed by enough rest, repose & repair."

Fourth Crorepati Of KBC 11

The viewers saw three contestants - Sanoj Raj, Babita Tade and Gautam Jha bagging the ‘crorepati' title. Recently, the show got its fourth crorepati with Ajeet Kumar, a Jail Superintendent.

Siddhartha Tweeted…

"Four on a row. The crorepatis continue. Even as it got more slippery, the railwayman turned jailor grappled with each rung of the ladder to climb to the top. If you missed it, catch this terrific game any time on @SonyLIV."

KBC 11 Last Episode To Air On...

Big B has not been keeping well and was hospitalised, but he soon resumed KBC 11's shoot. The last episode of the current season will be aired on November 23, 2019.