It’s A Wrap For Kaun Banega Crorepati 11; Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 12 Hours At A Stretch
Just like the previous season, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has also been successful. The show, which is hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has been receiving love and appreciation from viewers. It is also one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Soon, the show will come to an end. Apparently, Big B shot for 12 hours at a stretch and completed three episodes back to back. The finale episode will be shot today (November 13).
‘Work Is The Adrenalin Of Life’
Big B shared a few pictures from the sets and captioned them, "Work is the adrenalin of life ..," and "There is no work without work ..." Producer Siddhartha Basu took to social media to inform fans about the last day of shoot.
Amitabh Bachchan Shoots For 12 Hours At A Stretch
Siddhartha tweeted, "And so he soldiers on, single-mindedly, with unflagging energy & zest. A 12 hour day on the floor yesterday, the same to be repeated today, hitting it out of the park..."
Last Day Of Shoot
He further wrote, "One last day of shoot remains, to wrap up another successful season. Hopefully to be followed by enough rest, repose & repair."
Fourth Crorepati Of KBC 11
The viewers saw three contestants - Sanoj Raj, Babita Tade and Gautam Jha bagging the ‘crorepati' title. Recently, the show got its fourth crorepati with Ajeet Kumar, a Jail Superintendent.
Siddhartha Tweeted…
"Four on a row. The crorepatis continue. Even as it got more slippery, the railwayman turned jailor grappled with each rung of the ladder to climb to the top. If you missed it, catch this terrific game any time on @SonyLIV."
KBC 11 Last Episode To Air On...
Big B has not been keeping well and was hospitalised, but he soon resumed KBC 11's shoot. The last episode of the current season will be aired on November 23, 2019.
(Social media posts are unedited)
Also Read: KBC 11 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Row: After Sony TV, Now Amitabh Bachchan Apologises