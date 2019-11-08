KBC 11: Netizens Upset With Amitabh Bachchan For Referring To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj As Shivaji

The KBC Question That Upset Fans

The question was: Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?

The options given were: A. Maharana Pratap; B. Rana Sanga; C. Maharaja Ranjit Singh; D. Shivaji

Netizens Slam Makers For Referring To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj As Shivaji: Comments

Gurucharan seva: #Boycott_KBC_SonyTV Mentioning Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as just 'Shivaji' is an insult to the great Maratha Warrior.

ABHISHEK SINGH 🇮🇳: Seriously I was also surprised how they wrote only 'Shivaji' in comment sections. That's so disrespectful. #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv.

Swapnil Bhosale🚩: #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv I was a big fan of @SrBachchan and regular viewer of @SonyTV but not anymore... You are not bigger than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thakur Singh

"#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv @SrBachchan sir, it was never expected from such a respectable person like you that you called a cruel Mughal Emperor with such respect & #ChatrapatiShivajiMaharaj just by his first name & disrespect him. feeling bad for it."

@GameOfSM

"Shameless Sony Tv in yesterday's KBC called Aurangzeb as Emperor & named just Shivaji to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as this is an insult to the Hindus ! #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv."

Armaan Girdhar

"#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv So much glory for invaders and no respect for our kings. Why every tv series defame hindus& rulers. It's not a noval example . First sanjay leela ,then Netflix now @SonyTV kbc 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠."