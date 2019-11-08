    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      KBC 11: Netizens Upset With Amitabh Bachchan For Referring To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj As Shivaji

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is one of the most popular game reality shows on television. The show is one of the top shows on the TRP chart and, recently host Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to thank the viewers for their love. He wrote, "T 3542 - .. the roar and the cheer form them that make this happen .. my gratitude and love .. EVER !!!" But the show's makers and Big B seem to have upset netizens as in the recent episode, they referred to 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' as 'Shivaji' and 'Mughals' as 'Samrat' in one of the questions.

      They slammed the makers and trended #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv on Twitter. Take a look at the question and a few comments.

      The question was: Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?

      The options given were: A. Maharana Pratap; B. Rana Sanga; C. Maharaja Ranjit Singh; D. Shivaji

      Gurucharan seva: #Boycott_KBC_SonyTV Mentioning Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as just 'Shivaji' is an insult to the great Maratha Warrior.

      ABHISHEK SINGH 🇮🇳: Seriously I was also surprised how they wrote only 'Shivaji' in comment sections. That's so disrespectful. #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv.

      Swapnil Bhosale🚩: #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv I was a big fan of @SrBachchan and regular viewer of @SonyTV but not anymore... You are not bigger than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

      "#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv @SrBachchan sir, it was never expected from such a respectable person like you that you called a cruel Mughal Emperor with such respect & #ChatrapatiShivajiMaharaj just by his first name & disrespect him. feeling bad for it."

      "Shameless Sony Tv in yesterday's KBC called Aurangzeb as Emperor & named just Shivaji to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as this is an insult to the Hindus ! #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv."

      "#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv So much glory for invaders and no respect for our kings. Why every tv series defame hindus& rulers. It's not a noval example . First sanjay leela ,then Netflix now @SonyTV kbc 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠."

      (Social media comments are unedited)

      (Images Source: Twitter)

