Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11’s First Crorepati To Attempt Jackpot Question For 7 Crores Tonight!

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has its first crorepati, and he will be seen attempting the question for Rs 7 crore tonight. Sanoj Raj from Bihar made history by becoming the first crorepati of KBC 11. He is aspiring to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer.

On Wednesday, September 11, Sanoj will attempt KBC's 16th question for the maximum prize of Rs 7 crore. Fans of the show are eager to tune in at 9 PM, when the episode airs, and find out if Sanoj will get the question right and take home a whopping 7 crore.

The official Twitter handle of Sony TV shared a clip of Amitabh Bachchan shouting "One Crore!" as Sanoj won the prize money. The tweet read, "Sanoj Raj is our season's first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan." (sic)

Sanoj Raj is our season's first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/eVEuX7esNb — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 10, 2019

In an earlier episode, a contestant lost the chance to become this season's first crorepati. When a nineteen year old trainee pilot, Himanshu Dhuria was faced with the 15th question for 1 crore, he decided not to take the risk as he had no lifelines left. Although he knew the right answer, he quit the game and took home Rs. 50 Lakhs.

