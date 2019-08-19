Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 Premiere: Live Updates

It is the premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and it would be fair to say that audiences are just as much in love with the show, as they were when it started off in 2000! We can't wait to watch the awe-inspiring Amitabh Bachchan turn on his usual game-show-host-charm tonight, August 19, and give us major nostalgia feels while kicking off the 11th season.

KBC 11 will air on Sony TV at 9 PM to 10:30 PM. The tagline of KBC this year is 'Vishwaas Hai Toh Khade Raho #AdeyRaho'.

This season too, KBC will be a short one lasting for 13 weeks, with 65 episodes. We will see regular contests participate in the episodes which will be aired every week from Monday to Thursday, but on Fridays, the episode will be dedicated to 'Karamveers' to celebrate real life heroes. This format has been retained from the previous season.

The contestants have gone through a stringent process of selection this time. As for the game's pace, it will be quick so as to accommodate more questions per episode. There are four lifelines this season - 50:50, Audience Poll, Ask the Experts, and Flip the Question. TV audiences have an opportunity to participate in the game just like the participants, with the show's 'Play Along' feature. Lucky winner will receive prizes at the end of every episode.

Continue to watch this space for live updates!

9:02 PM: Big B starts the show with the season's first 'Fastest Finger First', and the question is -Arrange these 2019 events chronologically:

A) Abhinandan's return to India

B) 2019 Lok Sabha election

C) ICC Cricket World Cup

D) Chandrayaan mission

Anil from Gujarat makes it to the hot seat!