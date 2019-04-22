Kavach 2: Deepika & Namik Shoot Mahurat Scene; Here's What Mona Has To Say About Being Replaced!

Deepika & Namik Shoot For Mahurat Scene

A source close to Kavach was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Deepika and Namik shot for their mahurat scene in a Shiv Temple located in Naigaon. Deepika looked very happy, she waited quite a bit before getting a nice break. She did not want to take up anything fluffy for just the heck of it."

Mona Singh Reveals Why She Couldn’t Do Kavach 2

Mona reveals that she was indeed approached for the show but since she is busy with other commitments she couldn't take up the show. She also added that she is excited for the show.

Mona Is Excited About The Show

Mona told the entertainment portal, "Yes, Kavach 2 is coming. And I did get approached for it after all it's my show. But my months are packed for almost 5-6 months. Hence, I will not be part of it. But I am equally excited to go on air and I will be glued to the TV screen."

The Actress Says Fans Won’t Miss Her!

When asked if her fans will miss her on the show, she said, "I don't think so, but still if they miss me I will request them to watch the show with the new star cast and give equal love."