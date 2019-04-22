Kavach 2 Promo OUT: Deepika Singh Looks Fresh; Vin Rana & Namik Paul Play Male Leads!
Kavach 2 has been hitting headlines since a long time, especially regarding the actors. Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya were seen in the first season, while the second season will have Deepika Singh and Namik Paul in the lead roles. Mona Singh had recently revealed that she was approached for the show, but she couldn't take up due to prior commitments. She also added that she is waiting for the show. Recently, there were reports that Deepika and Namik shot for the muhurat scene.
Now, the makers have revealed the promo. In the promo, Deepika looks fresh after maternity break. The actress will be seen playing the role of Sandhya yet again. It has to be recalled that in Diya Aur Baati Hum, the actress had played the role of Sandhya. Also, joining Deepika and Namik is Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana. Check out more about the promo & don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.
Deepika Plays Sandhya On Kavach 2
In the promo, Deepika is seen in a special Shiv temple. One who prays Lord Shiv with utmost dedication on Maha Shivratri, they will get to see the face of their life partner.
Vin & Namik To Be Seen Opposite Deepika
It is then Deepika gets to see Vin Rana and Namik Paul's faces. But, Deepika's character (Sandhya) will have to face Kaal (an evil lady). Will Sandhya be able to protect her husband from Kaal is the story all about. Well, we will have to wait and watch to know who plays Sandhya's husband - Vin or Namik!
Fans’ Tweets: Sanam Khan
Meanwhile, the promo has got mixed responses. While a few viewers say they wouldn't watch the show, many of them have their favourites already! Check out fans' tweets!
Sanamkhan7677: 😏😏😏😏👎👎👎👎pahele to flop show tha ab double flop show hoga 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mayuri, Mallika & Ranified
Mayuri_19s: Cant wait for #NamikPaul to be back on screen 😍😍
Mallika963:Watching just for Namik Paul !!
Ranified_009: Waiting to see Namik Paul on the screen 🔥🔥🔥
Priyan_dcunha
"Deepika has got sandhya trade mark 🤣 first diya aur baati hum and now kavach 🤣 but anyways this show looks promising.... And I am looking forward for vin rana's character in this show.... ❤️"
View this post on Instagram
Apne pyaar ko bachane ke liye kaise banegi Sandhya Kawach? Dekhiye #Kawach, jald #ColorsTV par. @deepikasingh150 Anytime on @voot .
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Apr 22, 2019 at 12:43am PDT
Most Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol & Karan Johar Appear; Was Kapil Trying To Woo KJo To Come On His Show?