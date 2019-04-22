Kavach 2 Promo OUT: Deepika Singh Looks Fresh; Vin Rana & Namik Paul Play Male Leads!

Deepika Plays Sandhya On Kavach 2

In the promo, Deepika is seen in a special Shiv temple. One who prays Lord Shiv with utmost dedication on Maha Shivratri, they will get to see the face of their life partner.

Vin & Namik To Be Seen Opposite Deepika

It is then Deepika gets to see Vin Rana and Namik Paul's faces. But, Deepika's character (Sandhya) will have to face Kaal (an evil lady). Will Sandhya be able to protect her husband from Kaal is the story all about. Well, we will have to wait and watch to know who plays Sandhya's husband - Vin or Namik!

Fans’ Tweets: Sanam Khan

Meanwhile, the promo has got mixed responses. While a few viewers say they wouldn't watch the show, many of them have their favourites already! Check out fans' tweets!

Sanamkhan7677: 😏😏😏😏👎👎👎👎pahele to flop show tha ab double flop show hoga 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

Mayuri, Mallika & Ranified

Mayuri_19s: Cant wait for #NamikPaul to be back on screen 😍😍

Mallika963:Watching just for Namik Paul !!

Ranified_009: Waiting to see Namik Paul on the screen 🔥🔥🔥

Priyan_dcunha

"Deepika has got sandhya trade mark 🤣 first diya aur baati hum and now kavach 🤣 but anyways this show looks promising.... And I am looking forward for vin rana's character in this show.... ❤️"