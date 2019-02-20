English
    Kavita Kaushik, Shruti Seth & Mahhi Vij Support Kapil Sharma; Ask People Not To Boycott Kapil!

    Kapil Sharma has been hitting the headlines for both good and bad reasons. He is in news for good reason as his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is doing good on TRP chart, bad reason because of his controversial comment. For the uninitiated, the comedian had supported Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had made controversial comments on Pulwama terror attack. Kapil had received a lot of flak because of the same. After trending #BoycottSidhu, netizens started trending #BoycottKapil Sharma.

    However, a few actresses - Shruti Seth, Mahhi Vij and Kavita Kaushik, supported Kapil and urged fans to stop trolling him. Read on to know more!

    Shruti Seth

    Shruti Seth shared Kapil Sharma's video that was shared by Sidhu and captioned it as, "Thank you @KapilSharmaK9 for making a logical statement. Sadly the morons are blinded by rage & stupidity."

    Mahhi Vij

    Mahhi Vij wrote, "#KapilSharma said nothing wrong I stand by him because he is right.stop this people just bcz u hv hashtag with stupidity."

    Kavita Kaushik Asks People Not To Boycott Kapil

    Kavita Kaushik Asks People Not To Boycott Kapil

    Kavita Kaushik shared a lengthy note and wrote, "#DontBoycottLoyalty @KapilSharmaK9." The note read as, "iss Kapil Sharma ne apni personal life mein rotey hue bhi TV pe apne fans jo hasaaya...aaj aap uski baat ka, lehze ka galat matlab nikaal rahe hain?"

    Kavita Writes…

    "He was already a billionaire before this controversy he could have married a hot blonde n settled abroad but he chose his childhood loyalty to marry and came back to please his Indian fans with his Indian colloquial rural humour with his new show!"

    ‘Try And Understand What He Is Saying’

    "At least try and understand what he is saying! Pakistan will be laughing at us right now for boycotting our nation humour jewel because he won't throw out an important member of the team because of his political views, it's the government and our brilliant army's decision of what call to take in such serious matters and we are nobody to make judgments sitting on our couches with our diseased gadgets in our hands! Aapas mein mat jagdo please #DontBoycottLoyalty."

    Kapil Reveals How He Quit Alcohol!

    Meanwhile, Kapil was seen at the Drug Free India event in Chandigarh. A source told DNA, "Kapil spoke about how he was consumed by the bottle. He recalled seeing his mother break down. That's when he decided to kick the habit." The rest of the story is known to all!

    Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
