KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Disappointed After A Contestant Compliments Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Eyes

Amitabh Bachchan is back to hosting the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. As always, the informative game show is sprinkled with hilarious moments, thanks to Amitabh's playful teasing of contestants. On an episode of KBC, when a contestant announced that she loves the eyes of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh took great offence to it, buy in a rather funny way. Read on.

For a question, a contestant named Pooja Jha had to name the film that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai as siblings. She gave the right answer, which is 'Josh', and went on to add that she is a big fan of Aishwarya, and that she thinks she has beautiful eyes.

Amitabh expressed his disappointment for not being complimented. He said, "I am disappointed that you didn't compliment my eyes but I will convey this to her," leaving the audiences in splits.

Big B was back to filming the show after a recent health scare. It was reported that Amitabh had been admitted to the hospital, a few days after he rang in his 77th birthday, on account of a liver problem. Amitabh's 77th birthday celebration was a close family affair, as the entire Bachchan family celebrated with him.

