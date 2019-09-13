English
    KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The SURPRISING Story Of How He Got Married To Jaya Bachchan!

    In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen recounting the story of how he got married to Jaya Bachchan! A contestant named Dr. Ramana Rao took the Hot Seat with his wife, they instantaneously got talking about how they got married. Amitabh Bachchan too joined in this banter and shared his own wedding story. Read to find out what happened!

    KBC 11: Big B REVEALS How He Got Married To Jaya

    Amitabh recounted, "Both Jaya and I were working together in a movie called Zanjeer at that time. We were making plans of going on a holiday abroad if the movie is hit. I hadn't been to London and neither had Jaya. So once the movie released and became a box office success, we thought of putting our plan into action. Thereafter, I informed my parents that I am heading off to London with friends. My father asked me a few questions on how I will be travelling and who I will be travelling with. When I mentioned Jaya's name amongst other friends, he immediately told me that Agar jaoge to vivaah kar ke jao... And that's how we planned our wedding the very next day and proceeded to London."

    Isn't that a beautiful, spur of the moment wedding story?

    Dr. Ramana Rao had apparently treated Amitabh Bachchan sometime early in his career, and is still treasuring an autograph he had received. Tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati on September 13, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television to watch Dr. Rao play!

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 1:49 [IST]
