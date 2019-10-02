    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Doesn't Belong To Any Religion, Is Proud Of This Decision By His Dad

      By
      |

      Many agree that Amitabh Bachchan is a legend in the Hindi Film Industry. Not only is he a super talented actor who is loved by audiences, he is also a very dignified personality, who commands respect of millions. Recently, Big B revealed that he does not belong to any religion, and that this was a conscious choice made by his father. Amitabh is proud of this decision, and is happy to hold the surname 'Bachchan' which does not belong to any religion.

      KBC 13: Amitabh Says He Does Not Belong To Any Religion

      In the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh shared an anecdote with contestant Bindeshwar Pathak, who is a sociologist. He said, "My surname 'Bachchan' does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying that I'm the first person to hold this family name."

      He further continued, "When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be 'Bachchan'. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I'm Indian."

      Touching us all, Amitabh shared an interesting story of how his father followed the tradition of putting Holi colours on the legs of people who cleaned toilets, before beginning celebrations.

      "I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts colour on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colours on legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration," he shared.

      KBC Season 11 airs on Sony TV, at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 19:33 [IST]
