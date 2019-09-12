KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Used To Wait At A Bus-Stop To Travel With ‘Good Looking’ Ladies!

When superstars recall tales of completely normal things they do or have done, it enthralls fans. That is what Amitabh Bachchan did on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. During the shoot of an episode, Big B recalled the time when he was a college student and used to wait at a bus stop to travel with 'good looking college-going ladies'. The audiences were super amused by this story and laughed their hearts out. Read to find out what Amitabh said.

"I used to live near Teen Murti and take a bus for my daily commute to college. This bus used to go around the parliament and CP (Connaught Place) and further leave me at my university," Amitabh said.

He went on to talk about what he used to do at the bus stand. "Through this route, especially from CP, a lot of good looking college-going ladies from IP College, Miranda House, used to take this bus. So we used to eagerly wait for the stop to arrive faster and wait for beautiful ladies to get in," he said during the shoot of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Making the story even more interesting, he continued, "After many years, once I graduated from the university and was employed, I met one of the beautiful ladies who used to travel in my bus. Turns out that she had an interesting tale to tell me."

"She said 'when you used to study in the university, and take the bus, we used to eagerly wait for the bus hoping to catch a glimpse of you'! And the story gets better after this... she said, she used to wait at the bus stop every day with a friend and a fellow student whose name was Pran. And each time the bus came, there was only one thought that crossed her mind - Pran (her friend) jaaye par Bachchan na jaaye!" Amitabh said.

Isn't that so endearing?

