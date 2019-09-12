English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Used To Wait At A Bus-Stop To Travel With ‘Good Looking’ Ladies!

    By
    |

    When superstars recall tales of completely normal things they do or have done, it enthralls fans. That is what Amitabh Bachchan did on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. During the shoot of an episode, Big B recalled the time when he was a college student and used to wait at a bus stop to travel with 'good looking college-going ladies'. The audiences were super amused by this story and laughed their hearts out. Read to find out what Amitabh said.

    KBC 11: Big B Used To Travel With Good Looking Ladies!

    "I used to live near Teen Murti and take a bus for my daily commute to college. This bus used to go around the parliament and CP (Connaught Place) and further leave me at my university," Amitabh said.

    He went on to talk about what he used to do at the bus stand. "Through this route, especially from CP, a lot of good looking college-going ladies from IP College, Miranda House, used to take this bus. So we used to eagerly wait for the stop to arrive faster and wait for beautiful ladies to get in," he said during the shoot of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

    Making the story even more interesting, he continued, "After many years, once I graduated from the university and was employed, I met one of the beautiful ladies who used to travel in my bus. Turns out that she had an interesting tale to tell me."

    "She said 'when you used to study in the university, and take the bus, we used to eagerly wait for the bus hoping to catch a glimpse of you'! And the story gets better after this... she said, she used to wait at the bus stop every day with a friend and a fellow student whose name was Pran. And each time the bus came, there was only one thought that crossed her mind - Pran (her friend) jaaye par Bachchan na jaaye!" Amitabh said.

    Isn't that so endearing?

    MOST READ: Akshay Kumar Is OVERWHELMED By Juhi Chawla's Gesture On His Birthday; Calls It 'The Best Gift'

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue