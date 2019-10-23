KBC 11: Expert Fails To Answer Question; Amitabh Bachchan Shoots Karamveer Episode With Hima Das

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular TV shows in India. Currently, the 11th season of KBC is airing. On last night's episode, October 22, something quite unusual happened. Lifelines come to the rescue of contestants whenever they are unable to answer a question, and rarely fail them. But last night, when a contestant chose 'Ask the expert' lifeline for a particular question, even the expert could not answer the question.

Akash Garg, who is an engineering student and an IAS aspirant, was faced with the question, 'The Portuguese ship which was captured in 1961 during operation Vijay was named after which general and Duke of Goa?'. He was at Rs. 12,50,000, and was answering the question for Rs. 25,00,000.

Akash decided to go for 'Ask the expert', but surprisingly, expert Richa Anirudh was also unsure of the answer. She advised Akash to quit the game but he decided to give another lifeline a shot, and chose '50/50'. Even that could not give him a decisive answer. So he decided to quit the show.

The correct answer turned out to be Afonso de Albuqurque. Twitterati was split in opinion about the expert's response. While many appreciated her honesty and straightforwardness, some expressed disappointment in her as they felt she should have known the answer.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized due to a liver issue. He is now in recovery, and he shot the latest Karamveer episode for the show. The episode features sportspersons Hima Das, Dutee Chand, and Virendar Sehwag. He took to Twitter to share pictures of the show's guests and the shoot, writing, "T 3526 - सँवर सँवर के सँवार दिया है , चेहरे के हर अंग को अब छोड़ भी दो यारों खेल KBC को शुरू करने दो ~अब." (sic)

T 3526 -

सँवर सँवर के सँवार दिया है , चेहरे के हर अंग को

अब छोड़ भी दो यारों खेल KBC को शुरू करने दो ~अब pic.twitter.com/0wFQcYgQhJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2019

KBC airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV.

