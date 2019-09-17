KBC 11 Has Its Second Crorepati: Babita Tade, A Mid-Day Meal Cook, Takes Home The Prize Money!

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has its second crorepati! After Sanoj Raj from Bihar became the first winner of Rs. 1 crore this season, we have the second winner in just one week. Babita Tade, a government school employee will be taking home the prize money and attempting the jackpot question for Rs 7 crores in an upcoming episode.

Babita is a mid-day meal cook in a government school in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh. She earns a meager amount of Rs. 1500 per month, and is known for her specialty, Khichdi. Children lovingly call her Babita 'Kaku' which means aunty.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked her what she will do if she wins the prize money, Babita said that she will buy her own phone as she and her family share one phone. Big B was moved by the simplicity of desire and said that while many people talk about owning their own house or clearing their debts if they win large amounts, she is only talking about buying a phone. Fulfilling her wish on the show itself, Big B gifted her a phone.

The KBC episode will air on Sony TV on Wednesday and Thursday, September 18 & 19, at 9 PM.

Sharing a preview of the episode and glimpses of Babita's life as a cook, the official Twitter handle of Sony TV tweeted, "Babita Tade will win over all of us along with ₹ 1 Crore with her humble outlook and noble intentions. Watch her play on #KBC, this Wednesday and Thursday at 9 PM @SrBachchan," (sic).

The first contestant to win 1 crore this season was IAS aspirant Sanoj Raj, who impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his thoughts and ideologies. After winning, Sanoj revealed that he did not do prepare much for the show, as he had been studying for his civil service examinations.

