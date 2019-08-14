English
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Refuses To Complete Task!

    By
    |

    The shooting of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has already begun in Bulgaria. Like every season, this season too, the makers have introduced some dangerous and daring stunts. Recently, we revealed that Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee was the first contestant to be eliminated. Now, we get to hear that Amruta Khanvilkar has refused to complete a task!

    As per a Spotboye report, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Sayal and Tejasswi Prakash were given a task wherein they were asked to put hot wax on their bodies. While Balraj and Tejasswi somehow managed to complete it, Amruta failed to finish the task. She even got a few burns on her body and hence decided to abort the task.

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Refuses To Complete Task!

    The viewers might be aware that the host, Rohit Shetty emphasises contestants to complete the task and doesn't want anyone to abort it. We wonder how he would have reacted to Amruta as she refused to complete the task.

    Apart from shooting for the show, these celebrities are having a gala time in Bulgaria - visiting places and clicking pictures - in their spare time. They have been sharing the pictures on social media and keeping their fans updated.

    For the uninitiated, this time, apart from the above four mentioned celebrities, the makers have roped in - Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande and RJ Malishka - who are popular among the audiences.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
