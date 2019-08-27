Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar & RJ Malishka Eliminated; Balraj Sayal To RE-ENTER!

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Bulgaria. Recently, we had revealed that Balraj Syal was eliminated from the show in the third week. Now, we get to hear about another elimination has taken place, and this time, two contestants are eliminated.

As per Spotboye report, Amruta Khanvilkar and RJ Malishka have been evicted from the stunt-based reality show. It is also being said that Balraj, who was eliminated, will return as a wild card entrant.

Recently, there were reports that Suvreen Guggal actress Smirit Kalra, who is a close friend of the contestant Shivin Narang, might enter the show. But the actress had not confirmed the report.

Also, it has to be recalled that the first eliminated contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. Apparently, second week there was no elimination, hence, Amurta, who was in danger zone as she didn't complete a task, got lucky. But looks like, in the fourth week, she couldn't escape elimination!

Post the eliminations (excluding the re-entry), the celebrities, who will now be fighting for the trophy are Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Karan Patel, Dharmesh, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan.

Most Read: Angry Raveena Tandon LASHES OUT At Nach Baliye 9's Madhurima Tuli For Her Unprofessional Behaviour!