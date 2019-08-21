Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Balraj Syal To Be Eliminated; Smriti Kalra To Enter As Wild Card Contestant!

No Elimination In The Second Week

Well, this elimination happened in the third week. Although Amurta, who couldn't complete the task (failed to complete the task of putting hot wax on her body), was in the danger zone, looks like she just got lucky as there was no elimination in the second week.

Bharti & Haarsh Enter KKK 10

Apparently, it is in the second week that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, who were part of the previous season, entered KKK 10 (may be as special guests). The contestants were seen sharing pictures snapped with Bharti.

Balraj Eliminated; Smriti Kalra Might Enter As Wild Card Contestant

In the third week, Balraj was eliminated. The task assigned to him is not yet known. Also, as per the latest report, Suvreen Guggal actress Smriti Kalra might enter the show as a wild card contestant.

Smriti & Shivin

It has to be recalled that there were reports of Smriti and Shivin Narang (who is a part of KKK 10) dating each other. But Smriti had clarified that there is nothing beyond friendship between them. Well, it will be interesting to watch the duo together on the show!