    By
    |

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the most-awaited stunt-based reality shows. As we had revealed earlier, the celebrities left to Bulgaria in the beginning of this month. The celebrities were seen having a blast as they visited places at Bulgaria. Recently, we had also revealed that Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, has begun shooting. A couple of videos and pictures from the first episode were leaked on social media.

    Well, it has been just a few days that the celebrities started shooting, and now, we hear that the first elimination has happened! As per Spotboye report, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is the first contestant to be eliminated from the stunt-based reality show.

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: FIRST EVICTION! Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee OUT Of The Show!

    As per the leading daily's report, the Bhojpuri actress was assigned a 'fear fanda' in the first stunt itself and was eliminated.

    A couple of days ago, Rani had shared a picture and captioned, "I am so happy to be the part of this amazing show #khatronkekhiladi10 the journey is making me strong by each passing day 🙏" - (sic)

    It has to be recalled that earlier, there were reports that Rani would be participating in Bigg Boss 13. She had also done a bold photoshoot, and it was said that she is preparing for the controversial reality show. But she went on to participate in Colors' other show i.e., Khatron Ke Khiladi.

    Coming back to KKK 10, apart from Rani, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Mallishka, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dharmesh and Balraj Sayal will be seen showing off their stunt skills.

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

