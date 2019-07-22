Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: From Karan Patel To RJ Malishka, Here's The CONFIRMED List Of Contestants!

Karan Patel

Recently, Karan Patel confirmed his exit from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and confirmed his participation on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Karan had told HT that he was offered the show many times in the past but he couldn't take it up due to other work commitments.

Balraj Sayal & RJ Malishka

The comedian Balraj Sayal who was seen in Entertainment Ki Raat and RJ Malishka, will be seen on KKK 9. A source told IE, "Malishka is not only fun and entertaining but she could also emerge as a strong contestant."

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan, who was previously seen in Naagin and Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara actress Adaa Khan, has recently confirmed her participation on the show. She told TOI, "It is my first ever reality show. I want to challenge myself. Everyone thinks I am too fragile so I intend to test my limits."

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang, who was seen on Colors' Internet Wala Love, was approached for the stunt-based reality show. It was said that he was most likely to sign on the dotted line. Looks like the actor has made his mind to participate on the show.

Karishma Tanna & Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Tejasswi Prakash have apparently been confirmed to participate on the stunt-based reality show.

Amruta Khanvilkar

According to a report in TOI, Amruta Khanvilkar has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She had told the leading daily, "Yes, talks are on with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but nothing has been confirmed as of now."

Dharmesh & Rani Chaterjee

Dharmesh, who is known for his dancing skills, will now be seen exhibiting his stunts on the stunt-based reality show. Earlier there were reports that Bhojpuri actress Rani Chaterjee would participate in Bigg Boss 13. But looks like the actress was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi and soon we will get to watch her doing dangerous stunts on the show.