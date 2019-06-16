Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Kavita Kaushik & Other TV Celebs Approached!

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been approached for the show. Karan was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, I am in talks for the show, but things are yet to get finalized." It has to be recalled that there were speculations that the actor was approached for Bigg Boss 13 as well!

Karishma Tanna

Qayamat Ki Raat and Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna has also been approached for the show, but she is yet to give a nod for the show. It is being said that the chances of the actress participating are bright.

Yuvraj Singh

It is also being said that the makers have approached cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Recently, the cricketer announced his retirement from International cricket. It has to be recalled that last year cricketer Sreesanth was part of the stunt-based reality show.

Kavita Kaushik

Apart from Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Yuvraj Singh, it is being said that F.I.R fame Kavita Kaushik might participate on the stunt-based reality show.

Balraj Syal

Apparently, comedian Balraj Syal, who was seen in Entertainment Ki Raat and choreographer Dharmesh Yelende have high chances of being roped in for the show.