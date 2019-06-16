English
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Kavita Kaushik & Other TV Celebs Approached!

    By
    |

    The reality shows like Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13 are creating a lot of buzz these days! Many celebrities have been approached for these shows. Now, stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is hitting the headlines. According to Tellychakkar report, this year, the show will be shot in Bulgaria and will be hosted by the film-maker Rohit Shetty. The team is expected to fly to the location in July. As per entertainment portal's report, here are the celebrities who have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

    Karan Patel

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been approached for the show. Karan was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, I am in talks for the show, but things are yet to get finalized." It has to be recalled that there were speculations that the actor was approached for Bigg Boss 13 as well!

    Karishma Tanna

    Qayamat Ki Raat and Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna has also been approached for the show, but she is yet to give a nod for the show. It is being said that the chances of the actress participating are bright.

    Yuvraj Singh

    It is also being said that the makers have approached cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Recently, the cricketer announced his retirement from International cricket. It has to be recalled that last year cricketer Sreesanth was part of the stunt-based reality show.

    Kavita Kaushik

    Apart from Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Yuvraj Singh, it is being said that F.I.R fame Kavita Kaushik might participate on the stunt-based reality show.

    Balraj Syal

    Apparently, comedian Balraj Syal, who was seen in Entertainment Ki Raat and choreographer Dharmesh Yelende have high chances of being roped in for the show.

