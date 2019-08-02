Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna & Others Leave For Bulgaria

Tejasswi & Malishka

Tejasswi Prakash shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. The actress captioned a picture snapped with Malishka, "Leggo." - (sic). Swaragini actress was also seen posing with the other celebrities.

Shivin Shares Pictures Of KKK 10 Team

Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang shared a picture snapped with Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal and RJ Malishka and captioned, "✈️ Bulgaria 🇧🇬.... #khatronkekhiladi 😇❤️💪🏻" - (sic)

Balraj Teases Amruta & Tejasswi

Balraj Syal shared a few videos from the airport on his Instagram stories. In one of the videos, he was seen teasing Amurta who looked worried as she had to pay an extra amount since her bag was overweight. In another video, he called Tejasswi, Aamir Khan of the television industry as her bags were of permissible weight.

Adaa With KKK 10 Team

Naagin actress Adaa Khan also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. Sharing one of the pictures of her KKK 10 team, the actress captioned, "And we r here #khatronkekhiladi10." - (sic)

Amurta Writes…

Amurta reshared Malishka's picture and wrote, "Lo chali mainnnn... have packed my bags and some courage. Give us all your ashirwad, people. #khatronkekhiladi10 @colorstv." - (sic)