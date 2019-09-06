English
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Eliminated; Top 3 Finalists Revealed; Here's Who Might Win The Show!

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been hitting the headlines for eliminations. Recently, there were reports that Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Tejasswi Prakash suffered a major injury on her eye because of which she aborted a task and decided to back out of the show. But later, there were reports that Tejasswi hasn't quit the show and her future on the show will depend on her medical condition. The latest reports suggest that the actress has indeed gotten eliminated!

    Shivin Narang Eliminated; Top Three Finalists Revealed

    Post Tejasswi's eviction, according to a Pinkvilla report, Shivin Narang is the latest contestant to be eliminated, which leaves Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Balraj Sayal in the top three.

    KKK 10 Finale To Be Shot In Mumbai

    Apparently, the contestants will return to India on September 9. The finale will be shot in Mumbai next year (2020) after the telecast of the show. KKK 10 will be aired in January 2020, after Bigg Boss 13 ends.

    Channel Is Keen On Having Karishma Tanna As The Winner!

    Also, it is being said that the channel is keen on having Karishma Tanna as the winner for two reasons - 1. The actress's popularity and 2. She has been performing the tasks well.

    Karishma Has Been Performing Tasks Well

    A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Tanna has been performing well on the show. She is one of the front runners for the show, given her popularity and also based on the way she tackled all the stunts."

    KKK 10 Contestants

    For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is hosted by Rohit Shetty and the shooting of the show is being held in Bulgaria. Apart from the above-mentioned contestants, Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dharmesh and Balraj Sayal have been a part of the show. Rani was eliminated first followed by Balraj, Amruta, Malishka and others. Balraj re-entered the show as a wild card entrant.

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
