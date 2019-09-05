English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Eye Injury; Has NOT Quit The Show!

    By
    |

    Recently, there were reports that Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was among the top six finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has quit the show. This indeed came as a surprise for her fans as she was one of the strong contenders. It was said that she aborted a task and decided to back out of the show. Earlier, the exact reason of her aborting the task was not known.

    It is being said that the actress has suffered an injury on her eye while performing a task and had to abort the task, as she had difficulty in her vision, but she hasn't quit the show.

    Tejasswi Hasn’t Quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10!

    Tejasswi Hasn’t Quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10!

    It is also being said that Tejasswi is still in Bulgaria as she is undergoing treatment for the same. As per a TOI report, her future on the show will depend on her medical condition.

    Ankita Bhargava’s Heartfelt Note For Karan Patel

    Ankita Bhargava’s Heartfelt Note For Karan Patel

    Also, Ankita Bhargava recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband Karan Patel who is one among the top six finalists. She also revealed in her post that he is among top four finalist.

    Karan Patel Among Top 4 Finalists?

    Karan Patel Among Top 4 Finalists?

    Ankita wrote, "I miss you, You crazy Mad-Hatter ! ?? @karan9198 Jeet ke aana! Nahi to Mere '5632 kilo Patience ' waste ho jaenge! #kkk #khatronkekhiladi10 #top4 #finalist." (sic)

    Top 4 Finalists Of KKK 10 Are…

    Top 4 Finalists Of KKK 10 Are…

    If Tejasswi quits the show, the top four finalists of this season's stunt-based reality show will be Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj Sayal.

    Most Read: Rashmi Jha Kisses Krissann Barretto In Ace Of Space 2; Krissann Irritated!

    More TEJASSWI PRAKASH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue