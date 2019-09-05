Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Eye Injury; Has NOT Quit The Show!

Recently, there were reports that Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was among the top six finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has quit the show. This indeed came as a surprise for her fans as she was one of the strong contenders. It was said that she aborted a task and decided to back out of the show. Earlier, the exact reason of her aborting the task was not known.

It is being said that the actress has suffered an injury on her eye while performing a task and had to abort the task, as she had difficulty in her vision, but she hasn't quit the show.

Tejasswi Hasn’t Quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10! It is also being said that Tejasswi is still in Bulgaria as she is undergoing treatment for the same. As per a TOI report, her future on the show will depend on her medical condition. Ankita Bhargava’s Heartfelt Note For Karan Patel Also, Ankita Bhargava recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband Karan Patel who is one among the top six finalists. She also revealed in her post that he is among top four finalist. Karan Patel Among Top 4 Finalists? Ankita wrote, "I miss you, You crazy Mad-Hatter ! ?? @karan9198 Jeet ke aana! Nahi to Mere '5632 kilo Patience ' waste ho jaenge! #kkk #khatronkekhiladi10 #top4 #finalist." (sic) Top 4 Finalists Of KKK 10 Are… If Tejasswi quits the show, the top four finalists of this season's stunt-based reality show will be Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj Sayal.

