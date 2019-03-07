Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Bharti Gets Trolled For Backstabbing Ridhima; Here's What Ridhima Has To Say!

Fans Slam Bharti

One of her fans wrote, "M very disappointed wid today's episode. Why d hell bharti misguided you. She is not trustworthy. Bus sabko hasana ...acha banna sab nautanki h man kala h..u r d purest soul. Jo bhura krta h uske sath acha nahi hota.. well said." - (sic)

Fans Lash Out At Bharti

Another fan wrote, "Today after this episode my respect for you has increased and @bharti.laughterqueen has shown her real face today i always hated her and she gave me another reason to her and you gave me another reason to lover you even more." - (sic)

Ridhima Supports Bharti

At the press launch of the show Khatra, Khatra, Khatra that also stars Bharti, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Vikas Gupta, when Ridhima was asked whether she was upset with Bharti for backstabbing her, surprising she supported Bharti.

‘Dekhiye Bhai Hum Dost Hain’

Ridhima was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am finding this very wrong. Anyone who is trolling her I am deleting those comments from my social media. I am not at all responding to it. In fact, today I have met Bharti so will try to make a video with her saying dekhiye bhai hum dost hain."

‘We Were Just Playing The Game’

"And we were just playing the game, so there is no need of trolling her. See, if all of three of us would have played fair, then I don't think it would make any sense to play the game. Honestly, that day physically and mentally, I was so tired that I didn't want to take anyone's load."

‘I Don't Support Trolls At All’

"In case, if I would have been in my mental frame of my mind. I also would have done the same. Today, if I and Bharti are working together, then it's proof that we are still friends. I don't support them (trolls) at all."

‘I Feel She Has Played A Fair Game’

"With just one stunt, we can't define someone's personality. It was that one moment which can't tell if she is a good or a bad person. In real life, Bharti could be a better person than I am. So, I will not take credit from her. I feel she has played a fair game."