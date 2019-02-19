Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’s Bharti, Haarsh, Jasmin & Vikas In Yet Another Stunt-based Reality Show!

Television's cute couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa never fail to surprise their fans. First they surprised the viewers by participating in dance reality show Nach Baliye and then in stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Now, it is being said that the couple will be seen in yet another stunt-based reality show! According to reports, Haarsh turns creative producer with Khatra, Khatra, Khatra, which is an adventure and stunt-based reality show.

The show will be anchored by Bharti and Haarsh along with their Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants, Vikas Gupta, Aditya Narayan and Jasmin Bhasin.

Haarsh was quoted by BT as saying, "We were always into developing concepts and Bharti and I had many ideas for mainstream GEC shows. This reality show will be about performing stunts in a funny way and to begin with, we hope to explore Mumbai, Delhi and Agra."

When quizzed about the secret of happy marriage, Harsh told the leading daily, "We met each other on the sets and got attracted to each other because of our common interests in the field of entertainment. So, of course, it is one of the reasons that keep our partnership going."

Coming back to BaArsh's current show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Haarsh has been eliminated, while Bharti is still fighting for the trophy!

Most Read: SBRK: Shakti & Aditi Bid Goodbye; Kunal, Tejasswi & Aneri Roped In For Season 2!