Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Finale: Fans Congratulate Punit Pathak; Call Him The Most Deserving Contestant!
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 grand finale was held yesterday (March 10, 2019). Akshay Kumar graced the finale and promoted his upcoming film Kesari. He was also seen performing daredevil stunt. From top 5 contestants, Aly Goni and Shamita Shetty were eliminated. After performing the final task, Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, announced top three contestants - Ridhima Pandit, Punit Pathak and Aditya Naryan. Later, Rohit declared Punit, the winner. Fans took to social media to congratulate Punit and called him the most deserving contestant. Check out fans tweets!
Fans Congratulate Punit: Nainamitra & Sanyo
Nainamitra: Yayyy!! @punitjpathak congratulations 😁😁 you deserved to win #KhatronKeKhiladi9 😀
Sanyo: I'm so happy that #Punitpathak has won #KhatronKeKhiladi9 ...!!! So so deserving..!!❤️ @punitjpathak.
Sayeda & Jyoti
Sayeda Javeria: Yes Finally!congrats @punitjpathak @punitpathakfans you totally deserve it! Lots Of Respect and love #KhatronKeKhiladi9.
Jyoti Söny: Well Deserved ✌️ Congratulations Winner @punitjpathak #KhatronKeKhiladi9.
Vyas & Bhupinder
Vyas rutu: I knew it, i knew it, i knew it 😍 😍 yesssss @punitjpathak. congratulations, well deserved 👍🏻 ✌️ @kkkOnColors #KhatronKeKhiladi9.
Bhupinder Kaur: Woww #PunitJPathakwiinner. punit deserve bhi karte hai.#KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi9.
Mayank Agarwal
"Heartiest congratulations @punitjpathak on winning #KhatronKeKhiladi9 👌👏👏 You were the most deserving contestant to win this trophy right from day 1👍👏@ColorsTV #KKK9 #KKK9GrandFinale."
Priya
"OMG punit won #KhatronKeKhiladi9 I was rooting for him as the winner @punitjpathakwell deserved thanks @ColorsTV for giving us a deserving winner. Well done #PunitJPathak #punitpathak."
Vishruti Chaudhary
"Congratulations @punitjpathak . I am so happy for you and proud of you. You were amazing throughout the #KKK9 journey ❤️ . You rocked each and every stunt. @ColorsTV. #KhatronKeKhiladi #KhatronKeKhiladi9."
