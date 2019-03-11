KKK 9 Grand Finale: Punit Pathak Bags The Trophy; Rising Star To Replace KKK 9!

Bharti Singh & Rohit Shetty On Stage

# The episode starts with Bharti Singh mocking Rohit Shetty. She is also seen taking dig at her husband Haarsh. Aditya is seen promoting his upcoming show Rising Star. Aditya will be hosting the singing reality show.

Akshay Kumar To Grace The Show

# Rohit Shetty announces that the winner of the show will be taking home Maruti Suzuki Swift and Rs 20 Lakhs cash prize along with the trophy. He also announces that Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show.

Aly Gets Eliminated

# The five finalists will be seen fighting for the trophy. Aditya, Aly and Ridhima perform the first stunt. The one, who loses, will get eliminated! Aditya manages to complete the task successfully. Aly backs out as he gets cramp, while Ridhima comes half way and gives up. Hence, Aly is the first to get eliminated among the five finalists!

Adiya, Punit & Ridhima Are Top 3 Finalists

# Shamita and Punit perform the second stunt. Shamita quite impressively finishes the task, but Punit beats her in the task! Shamita gets eliminated. Rohit Announces Aditya, Punit and Ridhima are the top 3 finalists.

Rising Star Judges On KKK 9 Finale Stage

# Rising Star participants and the judges of the show - Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh perform. Akshay Kumar performs daredevil stunt and enters the stage. Rising Star judges welcome Akshay.

Akshay Gives Kesari Challenge To Contestants

# Akshay gives the challenges to the contestants. He gives Kesari (high kick) challenge to KKK 9 contestants - Sree and Shamita and to Rising Star judge Shankar Mahadevan.

Final Task

# After some fun time on stage with Rising Star judges, KKK 9 contestants and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty announces the final stunt that decides the winner of the show. Punit goes first, then Ridhima and then Aditya.

Aditya & Punit Are Top 2 Finalists

# All the three perform the stunt successfully, but Ridhima gets eliminated. So, the winner is between Aditya and Punit.

# Before announcing the winner, Akshay Kumar shows the viewers his upcoming film Kesari promo! Akshay also asks Rohit to give the winner the sword that he used in the film. Rohit announces that he will be seen together with Akshay in Sooryavanshi.

Punit Pathak Is The Winner!

# Also, through LIVE voting, the viewers decide the first singer - Abhishek - of the upcoming show Rising Star that will replace KKK 9.

# Rohit Shetty declares Punit Pathak as the winner of the show!