KKK 9 Grand Finale: Punit Pathak Bags The Trophy; Rising Star To Replace KKK 9!

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has been one of the popular reality shows on colors. The show which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the shooting of this season was held in Argentina and had interesting line-up of contestants. Although the show was shot in mid-2018 and its telecast was pushed to January 2019 because of which the eliminations and controversial news regarding the show were leaked before the show went on air, the show has been topping the TRP chart.

The stage is all set for grand finale! The five contestants, who will be fighting for the trophy are Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak and Aly Goni. Akshay Kumar will be special guest on the show, who will be promoting his upcoming film Kesari on the show. Check out the LIVE updates of the show!

# The episodes starts with Bharti Singh mocking Rohit Shetty. She is also seen taking dig at her husband Haarsh. Aditya is seen promoting his upcoming show Rising Star, that apparently will be replacing KKK 9.

# Rohit Shetty announces that the winner of the show will be taking home Maruti Suzuki Swift and Rs 20 Lakhs cash prize along with the trophy. He also announces that Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show.

# The five finalists will be seen fighting for the trophy. Aditya, Aly and Ridhima perform the first stunt. The one who loses, will get eliminated! Aditya manages to complete the task successfuly. Aly backs out as he gets cramp, while Ridhima comes half way and gives up. Hence, Aly is the first to get eliminated among the five finalists!

# Shamita and Punit perform the second stunt. Shamita quite impressively finishes the task, but Punit beats her in the task! Shamita gets eliminated. Rohit Announces Aditya, Punit and Ridhima are the top 3 finalists.# Rising Star participants and the judges of the show - Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh perform. Akshay Kumar performs daredevil stunt and enters the stage. Rising Star judges welcome Akshay.

# Akshay gives the challenges to the contestants. He gives Kesari (high kick) challenge to KKK 9 contestants - Sree and Shamita and to Rising Star judge Shankar Mahadevan.

# After some fun time on stage with Rising Star judges, KKK 9 contestants and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty announces the final stunt that decides the winner of the show. Punit goes first, then Ridhima and then Aditya.

# All the three perform the stunt successfully, but Ridhima gets eliminated. So, the winner is between Aditya and Punit.

# Before announcing the winner, Akshay Kumar shows the viewers his upcoming film Kesari promo! Akshay also asks Rohit to give the winner the sword that he used in the film. Rohit announces that he will be seen together with Akshay in Sooryavanshi.

# Also, through LIVE voting, the viewers decide the first singer - Abhishek - of Rising Star.

# Rohit Shetty announces Punit Pathak as the winner of the show!

