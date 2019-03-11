English
    Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Rohit Shetty Praises WINNER Punit, Says He Has Been A Well Deserving Winner!

    The popular stunt-based reality show of Colors', Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, came to an end yesterday (March 10, 2019). The show has been topping the TRP chart since the beginning and has impressed the viewers, thanks to the interesting line-up of contestants and thrilling and exciting stunts. In the finale, we saw, Punit Pathak, Ridhima Pandit and Aditya Narayan fighting for the trophy. Earlier, there were reports that Aditya would bag the trophy, but it was Punit who took home Rs 20 Lakhs cash prize and Maruti Swift car apart from the trophy.

    Fans were all praise for Punit as they felt he was the most deserving contestant. The host is also all praises for the winner. Check out what Rohit has to say about the Punit. Also, read what Punit has to say about his win.

    Rohit Praises Punit, Says He Took All The Challenges Head On!

    Rohit Shetty said in a statement, "Watching the participants push their boundaries has always been an incredible experience and I have witnessed that best on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head on."

    Rohit Says They Had A Memorable Experience

    The KKK 9 host further added, "I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience."

    Punit On Winning The Show

    On winning the show, Punit said, "Nothing comes easy for me this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self belief. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9."

    Punit Thanks Rohit & Others

    The choreographer further added, "Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence. I would like to thank Rohit sir, my fellow-participants, and the team at the channel for this opportunity."

