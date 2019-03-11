Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Rohit Shetty Praises WINNER Punit, Says He Has Been A Well Deserving Winner!

Rohit Praises Punit, Says He Took All The Challenges Head On!

Rohit Shetty said in a statement, "Watching the participants push their boundaries has always been an incredible experience and I have witnessed that best on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head on."

Rohit Says They Had A Memorable Experience

The KKK 9 host further added, "I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience."

Punit On Winning The Show

On winning the show, Punit said, "Nothing comes easy for me this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self belief. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9."

Punit Thanks Rohit & Others

The choreographer further added, "Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence. I would like to thank Rohit sir, my fellow-participants, and the team at the channel for this opportunity."