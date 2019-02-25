Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty Bags Ticket To Finale; Says Cockroach Stunts Proved To Be Lucky

Shamita Was Wild-card Entrant

A source close to the actress was quoted by SpotboyE as saying, "Shamita entered Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wild card entry since she was suffering from dengue in Argentina from day one. In spite of that post joining the rest in the show, she has been a consistent performer throughout the show."

The Actress Surprised Viewers With Her Strong Spirit

"She braved the challenging stunts and suffered various injuries shooting for the show without emotionally breaking down or complaining before every stunt. She continued to surprise the viewers with her strong spirit."

Shamita Trolled

The source further added, "Surprisingly, it's learnt that the haters have been planting negative posts on Shamita's social media platform and other platforms even though Shamita has outperformed Jasmine in the tasks they did together. This included the last one they did together where Shamita put in the ball before her in the cockroach stunt."

Cockroaches Are Shamita's Biggest Phobia

"Everyone knows that cockroaches are Shamita's biggest phobia. Even if she has entered the show as a wild card entry she has every right to fight for the finale as long as she performs her stunts."

Trolls Trying To Wrongly Manipulate Shamita’s Chances Of Winning The Show!

The source added, "It seems like trolls are trying to wrongly manipulate Shamita's chances of winning the show by planting hateful negative posts." Apparently, Shamita is furious with the way people have been attacking her on social media by posting negative comments.

Shamita Bags Ticket To Finale

Finally, Shamita has bagged the ticket to finale. She shared her achievement and expressed excitement on social media. She wrote, "Finally!!! Ticket to finale!!! 🤪🤪 this was a toughie.. Thankyou @itsrohitshetty it would not be possible without ur encouragement 🤗🤗🤗 learnt my lesson on this one tho.. Never Give up without trying !!! Not sure if il ever go near a cockroach again.. but sooo glad I did for the show.. all my cockroach stunts proved to be lucky for me !!🤣🤣 #kkk9 #fearfactor @colorstv #fightingfears #adventure #realityshow #challenges #instapic." - (sic)