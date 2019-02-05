Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Vikas Gupta Recalls Being Bitten By A Python; Calls It Mind Wreaking Event!

Colors' stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been hitting headlines since the beginning. The show has popular television celebrities participating and is also topping the TRP chart. It has to be recalled that the show was shot in November 2018, and is being aired now on television. The celebrities had a tough time overcoming their fears! The contestants are seen performed dangerous stunts on the show. Even after safety measures were taken, injuries were inevitable! Recently, Sreesanth's wife shared a picture which showed Sreesanth's leg in a bad condition, as he was bitten by ants.

A few months ago, we had revealed that Vikas Gupta was bitten by a python in an attempt to save Bharti Singh. He was given injections and was advised a week's rest. The episode was aired recently but the incident was not shown due to the show rules.

Vikas shared a collage and wrote, "So @colorstv didnt show the snake incident mostly causE of the SnP i.e. the legal body which tells you what you can or cannot show. For me this was a really mind wrecking event. I was bit by a python yes I knew it was non poisonous but you know fear but I dint show it cause I kept thinking about @bharti.laughterqueen one of the nicest people and if would have known the snake bit me she would have freaked out." - (sic)

"We both did the best and we won but the win wasn't the task for me, it was something else. This pic is a memory of that win over my Fear and it was over taken by my need to care proving that positivity has so much more power ♥️ I really wish if you could see what happened 😊 #khatronkekhiladi #Colors #snakebite #python #memory #bhartisingh #vikasgupta Wearing @rockitindia 😊 P.S. KKK is the most difficult reality series to be a part of, in front and behind the screen 🙏" - (sic)

