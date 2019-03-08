Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 WINNER LEAKED! Not Punit Pathak, But This Celebrity Has Bagged The Trophy!

Top 6 Contestants Of KKK 9

The show which is enjoying a great run over two months is all set to end this Sunday (March 10, 2019). The top six contestants who will fight for the trophy are Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Punit J Pathak, Aly Goni and Aditya Narayan. Well, just two days before the finale, the winner name has been leaked!

Top 3 Contestants Of KKK 9

We had reported earlier (during the shoot of KKK 9) that the top three contestants are Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Punit J Pathak. It was also said that Punit would walk away with the trophy!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Name LEAKED!

But as per Spotboye report, singer, television presenter and son of veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, has won the stunt-based reality show!

Aditya & Punit

For those who have not followed the show, let us tell you that Aditya and Punit have been top performers from the beginning. Punit's win would have been predictable, as he hasn't lost a single stunt. Aditya's win will be a surprise. No doubt, he too, deserves victory!

KKK 9 Contestants List & Wild-card Entries

For the uninitiated, this time, the makers had roped in popular celebrities - Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Avika Gor, Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth, Shamita Shetty, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Zain Imam, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Punit Malhotra. Shamita entered the show as wild-card entrant due to health issue.

Vikas Was Asked To Leave The Show

Apart from Shamita, Aditya and Aly who got eliminated in the middle of the show, re-entered as wild-card entrants. Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the show as he was taking drugs without informing the team about his injury.